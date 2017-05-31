VISIT CNBC.COM

The best bosses make sure to do this one simple thing every day

While it probably should go without saying, one of the most important things a great boss does every day is pretty simple: Say hi.

Yes, that's correct. Just make sure to have personal contact with your team each day (without being too overbearing), says career and management expert Amanda Augustine of TopResume.

The habit of regularly checking in with employees helps company culture dramatically, she says.

Her advice: "You can perform this daily task in various ways." For instance, maybe try walking up to each person's desk and saying "hi" or hold a daily, five-minute "stand-up" meeting to share ideas.

This contact "will help you keep your finger on the pulse of your employees, stay connected to their work and identify any personnel problems before they arise," she says.

Same goes for bosses who work with teams spread out geographically. "If any of your team members work remotely, you may have to get creative with video-conferencing, but it will certainly pay off," Augustine says.

Many of the world's most successful people make communication a priority. Warren Buffett and other business leaders follow five communication tricks to get ahead, including making sure to listen while others speak and saying the other person's name during conversations.

"If you can't communicate and talk to other people and get across your ideas," Buffett says, "you're giving up your potential."

Need to come across as more likable when speaking with employees beyond just saying hi? Try to "exude more energy" when you talk, advises Dale Carnegie, the author of "How to Win Friends and Influence People."

Don't miss: Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and 3 other self-made millionaires on how to be a better manager

