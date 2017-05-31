The best bosses make sure to do this one simple thing every day

While it probably should go without saying, one of the most important things a great boss does every day is pretty simple: Say hi.

Yes, that's correct. Just make sure to have personal contact with your team each day (without being too overbearing), says career and management expert Amanda Augustine of TopResume.

The habit of regularly checking in with employees helps company culture dramatically, she says.

Her advice: "You can perform this daily task in various ways." For instance, maybe try walking up to each person's desk and saying "hi" or hold a daily, five-minute "stand-up" meeting to share ideas.

This contact "will help you keep your finger on the pulse of your employees, stay connected to their work and identify any personnel problems before they arise," she says.