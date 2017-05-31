It turns out you need more than hipster cred to successfully run a globally inspired shoe company in one of the trendiest parts of Brooklyn. That's a lesson Inkkas, a funky footwear maker featuring original textile designs from around the world, had to learn the hard way. A unique business with a multi-cultural look, Inkkas suffered from a CEO with unchecked creative control and no real financial background. After a visit from The Profit's Marcus Lemonis, however, the company's now back in the black thanks to a little focus, an executive shake-up and some necessary sole-searching.

Inspired by his frequent trips across the globe, Inkkas' then CEO, Dan Ben-Nun, would return to the states armed with ideas for new shoe designs he'd impulsively put into production. But even though his new creations were met with little success, he continued to pour the company's time and money into new products against the advice of his partners, older brother Dave and childhood best friend David. With no one to course correct, Inkkas began hemorrhaging funds due to lack of sales, an abundance of designs and expensive rent from the storefront in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.