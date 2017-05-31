8 things to give up to retire by 40, from real people who have done it

Money doesn't simply appear. If you want to build enough wealth to retire early, you have to have a clear goal and a specific plan.
Start by thinking about your future lifestyle and what it might cost, says McCurry. Do you plan on traveling a lot, or buying a vacation home? Do you want to gift money to family members?
Next, project how your spending will change in retirement. "You will spend less in some categories, like commuting, and will probably spend more in other categories, like entertainment, recreation and travel," says McCurry.
Finally, set your retirement budget, which will help you determine exactly how big your portfolio needs to be to last through your golden years. Once you have your "magic number," you can calculate how much you need to set aside each month to reach your goal.