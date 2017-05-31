VISIT CNBC.COM

This woman travels the world as a matchmaker for techie millionaires

When millionaires need a date, they don't turn to Tinder or Match.com like the rest of us.

The upper crust of Silicon Valley looks to Amy Anderson, the founder and CEO of Linx Dating, an exclusive dating and social network based in San Francisco, as featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide." Linx is a resource "for the marriage-minded," as Anderson says.

Anderson's top clients are tech executives in the Bay Area — founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs — who can afford to shell out between $100,000 and $500,000 for her services.

"The VIP client gives me all access, full autonomy to search the world for the perfect needle in a haystack," Anderson tells "The Filthy Rich Guide."

And Anderson is willing to do anything to help her clients find 'the one.' "I've been known to go to Stanford and literally chase after women looking for a potential match," she says.

That might sound extreme, but her track record speaks for itself: Anderson can currently take credit for over 100 successful, exclusive relationships in the region, as well as countless marriages of former clients.

In addition to setting up romantically challenged techies with eligible dates, Anderson has a three-part system to help her clients make a good impression.

Rule No. 1: Love isn't a problem to be solved

"Techies can get over-analyze every detail," Anderson says. "They come across as almost robotic in their mannerisms."

Rule No. 2: Don't prematurely exaggerate

"Guys in Silicon Valley feel the need to peacock," Anderson says.

But it's better to drop the bragging at the door. Anderson advises clients to avoid mentioning their net worth right off the bat.

Rule No. 3: Keep the gadgets in your pants

"Techies are notoriously addicted to their gadgets," Anderson says. "And a big no-no would be to take out your phone during the date — that's just such a turn-off."

Watch CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Wednesday, May 31st at 10 PM/ET.

