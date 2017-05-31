This woman travels the world as a matchmaker for techie millionaires

When millionaires need a date, they don't turn to Tinder or Match.com like the rest of us.

The upper crust of Silicon Valley looks to Amy Anderson, the founder and CEO of Linx Dating, an exclusive dating and social network based in San Francisco, as featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide." Linx is a resource "for the marriage-minded," as Anderson says.

Anderson's top clients are tech executives in the Bay Area — founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs — who can afford to shell out between $100,000 and $500,000 for her services.

"The VIP client gives me all access, full autonomy to search the world for the perfect needle in a haystack," Anderson tells "The Filthy Rich Guide."

And Anderson is willing to do anything to help her clients find 'the one.' "I've been known to go to Stanford and literally chase after women looking for a potential match," she says.