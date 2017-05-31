The newest extra for serious travelers: A mini-gym inside your hotel room

The fitness competition in the hospitality sector is only heating up. Westin recently announced a partnership with Peloton, the interactive, social cycling platform. Westin has already added the stationary bicycles to 50 of its properties in the U.S., and not only to its gyms but also to some guest rooms.



"Hotels are looking for a way to differentiate themselves," said John Foley, CEO of Peloton. "More people see fitness as part of their vacation. You don't want to go backwards when you're on the beach, you want to go forward."



Peloton is exclusive with Westin for six months, but Foley clearly expects to expand the reach to other hotels around the world.



"Over time, we'll see how it goes," he said, adding that the Westin Pelotons were already "oversubscribed."



The opportunity for fitness brands to capitalize on visibility at hotels is vast. Both equipment and digital video makers can introduce themselves to thousands of potential customers from around the world. Hilton's fitness rooms cost the hotel franchise owners upwards of $12,000 each to implement, but it should take only about a year to see a return on the investment, according to Crabbe. So far they are being offered in Hilton, Doubletree and Curio brands, but could move to other, lower-priced properties.



"We have brands like Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Suites and extended stay that have already told us their customers are hungry for this, so all of that stuff is currently being designed and researched," said Crabbe.



The room may be small, but the opportunity is not. As the global fitness craze expands and active baby boomers begin their years of retirement travel, more hotels will likely find more innovative ways to work in a workout.