Watch: Hillary Clinton discusses the role of her emails in the election at the Code Conference

Hillary Clinton is speaking from the annual Code Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. The conference is sponsored by the technology site Recode.

Technology was front and center during Clinton's candidacy in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The former first lady, secretary of State and U.S. senator ran on a platform of creating more technology jobs through computer science education.

But Clinton, a Democrat, has credited the timing of an investigation into her handling of classified emails as a factor in losing the election to Donald Trump. Clinton said that the media covered the investigation into her emails "like Pearl Harbor."

"The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over — because I had no control over the Russians — was the way of the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when," Clinton said. "This was the biggest 'nothing burger' ever."

