Watch Wilbur Ross talk about NAFTA and Trump's trade policy

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to talk about President Donald Trump's trade policy on Wednesday afternoon.

Ross is expected to address the North American Free Trade Agreement in an appearance at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration notified Congress that it plans to renegotiate the three-country deal that Trump has repeatedly attacked. The U.S. can start renegotiating the agreement 90 days from the notification.

Ross also told CNBC on Tuesday that he is open to continuing talks on a proposed trade agreement with the European Union.

