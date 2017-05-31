China's WeChat captures almost 30% of the country's mobile app usage: Meeker report

In China, not all mobile apps are created equal. New data shows that residents there use Tencent's WeChat -- for messaging and voice and video calls -- more than anything else.

WeChat received about 29 percent of all the time spent in mobile apps in China on an average day last month, according to data in Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet Trends report published on Wednesday.

Approximately 900 million hours a day out of a total of roughly 3.1 billion hours of mobile app usage took place in WeChat, the report said. Meeker, a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, cited QuestMobile for the China data.

Last month, Tencent said WeChat had 938 million monthly active users, up 23 percent year over year. That puts it close to Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp apps, which each had 1.2 billion monthly active users as of last month. It's not clear how many people currently use Apple's apps in China.

Tencent's QQ, Baidu's iQiyi and Alibaba's UC Browser and Weibo are among the mobile apps that lag behind WeChat, Meeker's chart shows.