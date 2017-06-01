2 things the best companies do to keep their employees happy

When people say they love where they work, that's an incredible win for the organization. The businesses getting ahead in today's competitive markets know this and gain a unique advantage by putting their people first.



For 20 years, Great Place to Work has ranked the best employers across all sectors of the economy. In that time, the growth of a hypothetical portfolio of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list has outpaced the Russell 1000 index by more than double.

These companies have figured out how to create work environments that tap into the full potential of all their employees. That translates into engaged workers, collaborative teams and higher levels of innovation – all essential components of a successful enterprise.

Our research, which includes 229,000 surveys of leading workplaces, shows that people who feel they have a standout employer are four times more likely to say they give extra to get the job done.

In fact, 84 percent of co-workers at the 100 best companies also say they look forward to coming to work. That level of day-to-day productivity and commitment shows why a strong organizational culture is such a valuable asset.