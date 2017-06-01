Released today by the Financial Planning Association, the 2017 Trends in Investing Survey tackled the issue of investor portfolio diversification for the first time and it showed a distinct lack of appetite for even more diversification.

The survey shows that only 47 percent of the 302 financial advisors the FPA polled in March and April are looking for new ways to diversify client investments (see chart below). Additionally, 27 percent say today's market conditions make diversification difficult.