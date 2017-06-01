How Barry Manilow's biggest money mistake left him with just $11,000 in the bank   

Barry Manilow grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, back when the now ultra-hip New York neighborhood was less than desirable. His earliest music gigs, he worked as a piano player, accompanying other more successful artists.

Then his single, "Mandy," released in 1974, hit big. When he got paid for it, he literally went from broke to millionaire in a single day.

Clive Davis, then-president of Arista Records, personally handed Manilow a $1 million check. "I'll never forget it, because that was the beginning of my career," Manilow tells Forbes. "I didn't tell him I had literally just bounced a check that morning."