Consumers will start seeing 'Powered by Intel' on a lot more products, CEO says

"Powered by Intel" was a familiar tagline when personal computers ruled the Earth.

With the PC market in a slow but stabilizing decline, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said consumers will start seeing the hearing the slogan with a new suite of products.

Krzanich spoke on Thursday from the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The chipmaker and enterprise technology company has been investing in technologies like virtual and augmented reality headsets — tools that have cropped up in the sports industry, one of the content areas that really "brought people to the internet," Krzanich said.

Intel announced a new deal on Thursday to provide live and on-demand virtual reality experiences for the next three years for Major League Baseball. The deal comes after Intel's high-profile Super Bowl promotion, which let viewers see the game through the eyes of the players.

Intel has faced an uphill battle in its traditional arenas , with Qualcomm powering many popular Android phones, and Nvidia becoming increasingly powerful in high-end computers. Meanwhile, PC shipments posted a year-on-year decline of 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, according to IDC.

But Krzanich pushed back on the idea that Intel is lagging, noting that Intel is among the top companies when it comes to patents, and defends them when needed. (Rival Qualcomm is also near the top of the pack, according to IFI Claims data). Intel has been investing behind the scenes in technologies like cloud servers, drones and self-driving cars, working with regulators and ethics experts on privacy and safety issues.