    Cramer Remix: What Chipotle’s past can tell you about Wells Fargo’s future

    When it comes to the time it takes for the market to forgive a company like Wells Fargo for its past transgressions, Jim Cramer says the big bank is not unlike one food chain that also paid its dues.

    "My suggestion if you own Wells Fargo, as my charitable trust does? Sorry, but it does take 18 months – kind of Chipotle-like – for the American public to truly forgive. Remember, Wells Fargo's the Chipotle of banking, so don't get too excited because the company's got about a year left in purgatory," the "Mad Money" host explained.

    Still, after seeing the stock of Wells Fargo, and a slew of other lesser-known names, rise on Thursday, Cramer was comforted that the rally was broader than many investors seemed to think.

    "The rap against this market was that it was all FANG all the time, with a smattering of cloud and some Tesla," Cramer said. Today, the rally got broader, much broader, and that has to make you feel a little more confident that stocks can keep going higher, even after this year's first five months of positive returns."

    FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) apps on a smartphone.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) apps on a smartphone.

    Turning to tech, Cramer spoke with Veeva Systems founder and CEO Peter Gassner, who told the "Mad Money" host that his cloud computing company, which serves the life sciences space, has plans to grow its $7 billion addressable market.

    "We're always expanding our market, and I also think when you have a really good-quality system, a really good-quality technology that really fits the need, you expand the market," Gassner said.

    The CEO touted the company's latest quarter, which he dubbed a "30-30 quarter" because the company grew both revenues and profits by over 30 percent.

    And although the cloud seems hot now, Gassner said that the breakthrough industry is just getting started.

    "We're in the early days of cloud overall. This is a macro-level trend of computing that's going to play out over the next 20, 30 years," the CEO said.

    Aneel Bhusri, CEO of Workday.
    Mark Neuling | CNBC
    Aneel Bhusri, CEO of Workday.

    Then, after cloud application provider Workday reported a strong quarter, CEO Aneel Bhusri gave Cramer a simple reason why companies are choosing his software platform over larger rivals like SAP and Oracle.

    "It all comes back to having a great product and taking care of customers," Bhusri told Cramer on Thursday. "Where I think we've really carved out our success has been at the high end of the enterprise, these very large companies where we're really the only proven solution in the marketplace."

    A recent Goldman Sachs survey of CIOs showed that IT professionals are turning to Workday at the expense of Oracle and SAP.

    Bhusri said that with a customer satisfaction rate of roughly 97 percent, it is not hard to see how that factors in to the financial and human capital management company's gain in market share.

    President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accords in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2017.
    Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accords in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2017.

    People may be up in arms about President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, but Jim Cramer sees one glaring problem.

    "There's only so much any president can do unilaterally," the "Mad Money" host said. "While Trump supporters may cheer that he made good on a promise to pull out of the agreement, something he campaigned on, there's another part of his agenda that seems to have gone fallow that we care about here. Tax reform. It's fallen by the wayside because it requires the cooperation of Congress. And, at least right now, it almost feels like the White House has given up on Congress."

    In fact, what Cramer called Washington's "legislative logjam" has thrown a wrench into a number of pro-business policies the Trump administration vowed to enact, including corporate tax reform, repatriation of cash from overseas, and health care reform.

    Now Inc. CEO: Shaky Waters for Shale?

    Finally, Cramer sat down with Robert Workman, the president and CEO of Now Inc., also known as DistributionNOW, an international oil and gas distribution company.

    Looking ahead at the oil industry's future, Workman predicted that relations between shale producers and OPEC would stay frigid for some time.

    "My theory of this is pretty simple: I think it's going to be shaky waters between shale producers and OPEC for a while. Maybe in three, four, five quarters more, you'll find people who think it's not going to last that long," the CEO told Cramer on Thursday.

    That said, after a major downturn in the oil patch, Workman's company has turned around, deploying some $750 million in capital, acquiring 12 companies, and chasing profitability, something the CEO said could happen this quarter if Canadian business serves.

    "We originally felt like we could get to profitability, from EBITDA perspective, by Q3," Workman told Cramer. "Depending on how this breakup is in Canada … if it's not as strong of a breakup as past years, there's a chance we get to positive EBITDA this quarter."

    Lightning Round: Cramer's Go-to Philadelphia Stock

    In Cramer's lightning round, he sped through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

    Radian Group: "OK, there are two Philadelphia home stocks, there's Radian and there's Toll Brothers. I prefer Toll Brothers."

    U.S. Silica Holdings: "Yeah, that's a commodity play. We're not sand guys. It's just not ours. Not for us."

