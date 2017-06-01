Cramer's lightning round: This software play's long term prospects are solid

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

CyberArk: "I think that when Palo Alto [Networks] reported that quarter, I was surprised that CyberArk was not up today. I think the long-term prospects of what they are doing, including Udi Mokady, who's the CEO, are very good. I like your call."

VMWare: "You know what, the call is on right now and I've got to find out because the stock is trading down after hours, but I'm not going to take my cue from the stock because the company's too good for me to do that. I'll come back."

Radian Group: "OK, there are two Philadelphia home stocks, there's Radian and there's Toll Brothers. I prefer Toll Brothers."

U.S. Silica Holdings: "Yeah, that's a commodity play. We're not sand guys. It's just not ours. Not for us."

