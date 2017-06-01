A data scientist in his 20s explains the secret to Warren Buffett’s optimism

Self-made billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, 86, has long been revered as a legendary investor. His annual shareholders' meetings, deemed the "Woodstock for capitalists," bring together tens of thousands of attendees each year to Nebraska.
For the last few months, the business world has dissected Buffett's annual letter for his views on how the market is performing, his advice on investing, the current state of the economy and management tips, among other topics. It's also widely known that the self-made billionaire offers some of the most prized advice around.
Earlier this year, Bill and Melinda Gates even addressed their own annual letter to Buffett, attributing the secret to his success to his unrelenting optimism.