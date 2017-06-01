Early movers: PPG, DE, EXPR, DG, CIEN, KLAC, PANW & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

PPG Industries – The paint maker has decided not to pursue a bid to buy Dutch rival Akzo Nobel, after several prior bids were rejected.

Deere – The heavy equipment maker agreed to buy privately held and Germany-based construction equipment company Wirtgen Group for about $4.9 billion in cash.

Express – The apparel retailer reported a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, wider than the 2 cents Wall Street was expecting, while revenue was slightly below forecasts. Comparable store sales fell more than expected, and Express did give a full-year forecast that falls below consensus, but the company said it is making progress in a challenging retail environment.

Dollar General – The discount retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, three cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. Dollar General echoed other retailers in saying it was pleased with its performance in a challenging retail environment.

Ciena – The maker of networking equipment beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, while revenue also beat consensus estimates. Ciena said it benefited from both an upbeat overall market as well as growing competitive advantages.

KLA-Tencor – The chipmaker increased its quarterly dividend to 59 cents per share from 54 cents, a nine percent rise.

Palo Alto Networks - The cybersecurity company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, as customer additions jumped to near record highs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – The company matched estimates with adjusted quarter profit of 35 cents per share, with the networking and data company beating top line forecasts. However, it saw a significant revenue decline in its key server business, and was also hurt by a strong dollar.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet – Ollie's beat estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 25 cents per share, while the discount retailer's revenue was above forecasts as well. Same-store sales were up 1.7 percent, but that represents a slowdown in comp sales growth.

Marathon Petroleum – Marathon approved the addition of $3 billion to the energy producer's stock buyback program.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – These and other casino operators that have a presence in Macau may benefit today, after gambling revenue in the Chinese territory jumped 24 percent in May from a year earlier, the 10th consecutive monthly gain.

Sears – Sears said a security breach occurred at its Kmart stores, involving the unauthorized use of credit cards. The retailer did say that no personal information was obtained in that breach.

Intelsat – The satellite company anticipates that its planned $14 billion merger with SoftBank's satellite startup OneWeb will not occur. Earlier, Reuters reported that SoftBank will let the deal fall through, after an insufficient number of Intelsat creditors backed the deal.

BHP Billiton – The miner's board of directors is expected to elect a new chairman, replacing former Ford CEO Jac Nasser, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Aetna – Aetna is being wooed by the state of Connecticut with incentives, in a bid to keep the health insurer from moving out of the state. That word comes from Gov. Dannel Malloy, following reports that Aetna was considering a move.

Wells Fargo – The bank's municipal debt business with New York City was suspended, with city officials citing both last year's sales scandal and a rating of the bank's business in low and moderate income communities that falls below the "satisfactory" level.

Pinnacle Foods – The maker of Vlasic pickles is a possible takeover target of Conagra Brands , according to Reuters report. Conagra chief executive Sean Connolly had struck a deal to buy Pinnacle when he was head of Hillshire Brands three years ago, but that deal was canceled when Hillshire decided instead to sell itself to Tyson Foods .

Box – Box lost an adjusted 13 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent less than Wall Street had been expecting. The cloud storage firm's revenue beat forecasts, and the company said it was on track to reach profitability by 2021.

Skechers – Skechers was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi, which notes signs of a new product cycle beginning as well as indications that the footwear maker is capturing market share from competitors.