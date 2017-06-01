Farage has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not a suspect or a target of the U.S. investigation, according to The Guardian's article.

"This is absurd, truly absurd," said a UKIP spokesman in reaction to The Guardian's story, according to Reuters. The spokesman reportedly added that to his knowledge, the only serious Russian politician that Farage has ever met is opposition leader Garry Kasparov.

Farage was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Read the full story on the Guardian's website.