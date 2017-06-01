    ×

    Brexit campaigner Farage is reportedly a 'person of interest' in FBI probe into links between Russia and Trump campaign

    Nigel Farage has been named as a "person of interest" in the U.S. counter-intelligence investigation concerning possible collusion between the Russian Kremlin and President Donald Trump's election campaign, according to the U.K.'s The Guardian newspaper, citing sources.

    Former UKIP (U.K. Independence Party) leader Nigel Farage has come under the spotlight due to his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, reports The Guardian, referencing sources "with knowledge of the investigation."

    @Nigel_Farage

    Farage has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not a suspect or a target of the U.S. investigation, according to The Guardian's article.

    "This is absurd, truly absurd," said a UKIP spokesman in reaction to The Guardian's story, according to Reuters. The spokesman reportedly added that to his knowledge, the only serious Russian politician that Farage has ever met is opposition leader Garry Kasparov.

    Farage was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

