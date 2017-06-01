Nigel Farage has been named as a "person of interest" in the U.S. counter-intelligence investigation concerning possible collusion between the Russian Kremlin and President Donald Trump's election campaign, according to the U.K.'s The Guardian newspaper, citing sources.
Former UKIP (U.K. Independence Party) leader Nigel Farage has come under the spotlight due to his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, reports The Guardian, referencing sources "with knowledge of the investigation."