Former FBI Director Comey will testify June 8 in first public comments since Trump fired him

Former FBI Director James Comey will appear before a Senate panel on June 8 in his first public testimony since President Donald Trump fired him.

Comey will speak to an open hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee followed by a closed session. The hearing is part of the panel's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Comey was abruptly fired last month while overseeing the FBI's own investigation of alleged Russian interference.

The former FBI chief will certainly be asked about his reported conversations with Trump and any efforts the president made to interfere with the probe. Robert Mueller, who was FBI director before Comey, is now overseeing the probe as a special counsel.

It is not yet clear how much Comey will say about his conversations with Trump or an alleged memo in which Comey reportedly says the president asked him to back off the investigation into ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The White House has given shifting explanations about Trump's motives for firing Comey.

Trump and the White House has denied any collusion with Russian related to the 2016 election.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

