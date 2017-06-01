    ×

    HPE CEO Whitman: We're almost through 'one of the largest transformations in American business history'

    Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Andrew Burton | Getty Images
    Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise's margins will rise towards to the end of the year, and shareholders will see incremental growth, CEO Meg Whitman told CNBC on Thursday.

    In an interview on "Squawk on the Street," Whitman said the company is "almost all the way through probably one of the largest transformations in American business history."

    "By the time we're done, we will have created four industry leading companies that I think are much better equipped to win in their markets," Whitman said.

    The comment came after HPE sold its consulting and outsourcing services unit and signed a deal to sell its software division.

    Shares of Palo Alto, California-based HPE were lower on Thursday, a day after the tech company reported a steep fall in revenue in its servers business in its second-quarter earnings.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

