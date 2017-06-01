Illinois is being sucked into a 'negative credit spiral,' warns S&P

Illinois, the nation's fifth-largest state, has been slogging through a fiscal year with court-ordered spending, stopgap spending, and ongoing appropriations mandated by law.



Meanwhile, without an approved budget, some spending has been halted, leaving a mounting backlog of more than $14 billion in unpaid bills. The state's cash crunch has delayed $1.1 billion in payments to public school districts. It has led to big spending cuts at state universities and has put social services on life support.



Already the lowest-rated U.S. state, Illinois is limping toward the June 30 end of its second-straight fiscal year without a complete budget due to an impasse between its Republican governor and Democrats who control the legislature.



This latest rating downgrade marks the seventh for Illinois since January 2015 by major credit rating agencies.



Illinois is rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service and BBB by Fitch Ratings, both with negative outlooks.



Records from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch dating back about half a century or more show no states rated junk, Reuters reported.

—Reuters contributed to this report