Skype just got a massive makeover with Snapchat features — here's a first look

Skype got a huge makeover on Thursday that adds a lot of features to help it better compete with heavy hitters in the chat market — like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and even Snapchat.

Skype talked a bit about new group chat features, which are compelling enough thanks to new chat add-ons like Giphy, but the meat of this makeover is what makes it similar to Snapchat.

A new "Highlights" feature lets you record your day with photos and video clips. Highlights can be posted to view by all or by select folks. Sound familiar? That's because it's exactly what Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook already offer. Crowded market for sharing our lives, isn't it?

Skype isn't losing its heart, though, which is video connectivity between friends. That's still there. Let's take a look at what's new but, before we do, a quick note that this is only rolling out to Android now and will be available for iPhones soon.