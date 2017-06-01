    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.
    Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday saw the second straight day of mild losses. We get May vehicle sales numbers today along with the ADP private sector jobs report and two key manufacturing reports this morning.

    -Per capita taxes on Americans have doubled since JFK was president.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are up a bit, but still at the $48 a barrel level. Investors are awaiting President Donald Trump's announcement of his decision on the Paris climate agreement at 3pm Eastern Time today. He is still expected to pull the U.S. out of it.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...