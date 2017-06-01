Live: President Trump to announce plans for the Paris climate agreement

Our live blog is tracking reaction after U.S. President DonaldTrump declares he will announce his decision on staying in or leaving the ParisAgreement on climate change.

Trump announced on social media that he would make the announcement at 03:00 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden.

The move has created tension with other world leaders andbusiness figures. Elon Musk warned he would have to leave his White House advisory roles if the U.S. pulls out of the accord, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said it would take years to quit the accords

We'll bring you the latest analysis below.