Donald Trump delivered a zinger about Pittsburgh, but there are some problems with it

The mayors said in a statement Thursday that the U.S. and other nations need to address climate change to become energy independent, self-reliant and resilient.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the group's vice president, called climate change a grave threat to coastal communities, the nation and the world. He said that if unchecked, sea-level rise caused by climate change could mean that New Orleans and other coastal cities "will cease to exist."

Landrieu said withdrawal from the Paris agreement "is shortsighted and will be devastating to Americans in the long run."

The U.S. had agreed under former President Barack Obama to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 — about 1.6 billion tons

Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement could be a major setback to the global effort to slow climate change, but it won't slow state-level efforts.

The push to promote renewable energy sources, underway in 37 states and the District of Columbia, has already produced a marked slowing in the growth of carbon emissions, and the impact can be measured from one state to another.