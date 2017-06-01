The abortion rate will go up under Trump, said Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards

Letting women – and men, who are Planned Parenthood's fastest growing demographic – have access to family planning gives women a chance to succeed in the workforce, said president Cecile Richards.



However, as Congress threatens to cut funding to organizations like Planned Parenthood, she feels these public benefits including access to birth control will force people to make other choices. The abortion rate will go up under Trump, she said.

"The single biggest reason why women can participate in our economy is because they can plan their families," Richards said during the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday.

Although there's still a long way to go, technology is allowing healthcare organizations like Planned Parenthood reach more patients. It currently sees 2.5 million patients in its offices, but treats millions more online through various means, she said.

"Most of our patients are young people," Richards said. "They are digitally native. Everything has changed."

One of Planned Parenthood's patients lives in a glacier in the Arctic Circle, Richards explained. She was able to video conference with a doctor, who then had a float plane bring her birth control. Devices like drones can be used to drop birth control and condoms as well, Richards said.

Another teen texted with Planned Parenthood employees to address health concern, Richards said. Although her issue was solved, she asked if someone would be around later that night. Texting would allow medical professionals to stay in touch past office hours.

Technology can also help make teen pregnancy an "issue of the past" if people had access to more education and medical professionals, Richards said. However, there are other factors like geography and race that are also at play. Access to information needs to be improved, she noted.

"It's a very slow moving change," she said.