Russia should privatize its oil companies by 2025, says ex-Finance minister

The Russian government should ensure all state-owned oil companies are privatized over the next seven to eight years, according to the country's former finance minister.

"The oil sector should be fully privatized in the next seven to eight years, no state companies are required there now as the statehood brings more harm than benefit to those companies," Alexei Kudrin, said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday, according to state news agency TASS.

Russia's over-reliance on oil and gas exports has been well documented and, in an attempt to reverse this dependency, Kudrin has urged President Vladimir Putin to consider oil privatization in order to help revive economic growth.