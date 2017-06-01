Russian oil CEO backs call for Moscow to privatize oil companies

The chief executive of Russia's second largest crude oil producer told CNBC on Thursday that he fully supported calls from the Kremlin's former finance minister to privatize the country's oil companies.
"You know that I was ideologically behind the privatization of the Russian oil industry, so I have always supported this trend," Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of Lukoil, said via a translator on Thursday.
While speaking to CNBC at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Alekperov pointed out that Russia's privatization of oil companies had started over 20 years ago and stressed he expected the process would "continue further".
Russia's state news agency, TASS, previously reported the country's former Finance Minister, Alexei Kudrin, had urged President Vladimir Putin to consider transforming state-owned oil companies into private firms in order to boost ailing economic growth.