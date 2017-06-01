Silicon Valley urges Trump not to reject the Paris climate agreement

Silicon Valley has been vocal about its opposition to the U.S. abandoning the Paris climate
Now, as the Trump administration threatens to withdraw the U.S. from the deal, many tech executives, including executives at Tesla, HPE and Salesforce, are urging President Donald Trump to keep the U.S. in the agreement.
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, recently threatened to leave White House advisory councils if Trump drops the Paris accord.
Musk tweet: Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case
Musk is on Trump's manufacturing jobs council, his strategic and policy forum, and his infrastructure council.
More than two dozen CEOs signed a letter that appeared in full-page ads Thursday in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Among the signatories was Salesforce's Marc Benioff, who also took to Twitter.
Benioff tweet: Dear President Trump, as some of the largest companies in the US, we strongly urge you to keep the US in the Paris Agreement.
The president is scheduled to announce at 3 p.m. Thursday.