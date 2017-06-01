Silicon Valley urges Trump not to reject the Paris climate agreement

Silicon Valley has been vocal about its opposition to the U.S. abandoning the Paris climate accord , a global agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

Now, as the Trump administration threatens to withdraw the U.S. from the deal, many tech executives, including executives at Tesla, HPE and Salesforce, are urging President Donald Trump to keep the U.S. in the agreement.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, recently threatened to leave White House advisory councils if Trump drops the Paris accord.

Musk is on Trump's manufacturing jobs council, his strategic and policy forum, and his infrastructure council.

More than two dozen CEOs signed a letter that appeared in full-page ads Thursday in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Among the signatories was Salesforce's Marc Benioff, who also took to Twitter.

Hewlett Packard CEO, Meg Whitman told CNBC that leaving the Paris climate agreement would put the U.S. behind in jobs in the future. "Please do not withdraw from the Paris climate accord, this is not in the best interest of Americans," Whitman said on "Squawk on the Street."

The president is scheduled to announce at 3 p.m. Thursday.