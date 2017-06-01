7 sentenced use hacked credit cards to buy cigarettes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced seven people to prison for a scheme used to by more than $1 million of cigarettes in North Carolina that were then sold on the black market.

The U.S. attorney's office in Raleigh said in a news release that the suspects obtained stolen credit information from overseas hackers. They encoded the stolen credit information onto gift cards, which they took to Walmart stores and bought genuine Walmart gift cards. The genuine gift cards were then taken to Sam's Club stores to buy the cigarettes.

U.S. Attorney John Stuart Bruce said those sentenced Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The sentences by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle ranged from about 3 years to 12 years in prison.