For this year's crop of new college grads, few things are more exhilarating than being handed your diploma.

Too bad it's so closely followed by something else: that first student loan bill.

Seven in 10 seniors graduate with debt, owing about $30,100 per borrower, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success.

For 2017 graduates, including those who don't have a job yet, the repayment process is about to begin.

Employed or not, starting out with such a hefty debt load can be overwhelming. Many grads said they don't even know what they owe on their student loans, what interest rate they are paying or whether college was even worth it, according to a survey by Citizens Bank.