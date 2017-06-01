Would you rather have a house or a handbag? If you have to choose, you can't afford the Hermès white Himalaya crocodile diamond Birkin bag that Christie's just unloaded for $379,261, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction.
The exclusive white Himalaya Birkin, handmade from Niloticus crocodile with more than 240 diamonds on its 18-karat-gold hardware, is routinely in the top spot for most expensive bag — this year's titleholder (sold in Hong Kong) knocked the crown off another white Himalaya Birkin that sold for a little over $300,000 in 2016.