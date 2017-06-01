The Himalayan is so-named because the coloring resembles the famous mountain range, and it's "possibly the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world," according to Hermès expert Jane Finds.

"Hermès only very rarely—and very thoughtfully—creates unique pieces of this caliber," says Finds. Christie's estimates only one or two of the bags are handmade per year.

The bag is so rare and expensive in part because white or albino crocodiles are hard to come by and the dying process for the bag is painstaking.

Even the simplest of Birkin bags start at about $10,000 and are famous for their often months- or years-long waiting lists to purchase.

But Birkins aren't just fashion statements or folly — these bags only appreciate in value with time.

Just ask Victoria Beckham. She reportedly has 100 Birkins in a collection that's estimated to be worth $2 million.

Don't miss:

This may be the craziest gift David Beckham ever gave his wife

Is this multimillion-dollar Rolls-Royce the most expensive new car ever?