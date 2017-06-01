Ultra-light, ultra-thin solar cells offer glimpse of the future

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), researchers are looking to transform the way we think about powering our lives.



MIT's Vladimir Bulović and his team are looking to design and develop extremely lightweight – and extremely small – solar photovoltaic cells.



In February last year, MIT said that Bulović and his colleagues had developed "the thinnest, lightest solar cells ever produced." To give you an idea of just how light and thin the cells are, a soap bubble remains intact when they are placed on top.

Going forward, the research they are doing could have a significant impact on our day to day lives.

"Nanostructure solar cells can be made semi-transparent," Bulović told CNBC's Sustainable Energy.



"In which case, you might use them as the lenses on your sunglasses and, as a result, generate power next to your ears where you might have a hearing aid that would never need to be recharged again, or maybe a Bluetooth radio, again that would never need to be recharged again."