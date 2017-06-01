US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors await economic data

On the data front, ADP private sector payrolls will be reported at 8:15 a.m. ET Thursday. The report is expected to show 185,000 jobs added in May. Weekly jobless claims and first-quarter productivity and costs are reported at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Monthly vehicle sales will be reported throughout the morning and are expected to show about a 16.8 million vehicle annualized selling pace.



Manufacturing activity will be reported in the Manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m. and the ISM manufacturing report at 10 a.m. April construction spending is expected at 10 a.m.



The batch of data is important since second quarter data has been spotty, even though economists still expect a 3 percent growth rate. The rush of reports on Thursday comes ahead of the most important data this week: the May employment report on Friday.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.20 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.87 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.83 a barrel, up 1.06 percent.

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, after hitting a three-week low in the previous session, as U.S. stockpiles slipped more than expected and expectations increased President Donald Trump could be set to announce the country could pull out of the global climate accord.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report