At first glance, Slyce looks quite familiar in Silicon Valley. It's a small software start-up with $2 million of funding and a 29-year-old founder aiming to redefine modern marketing.

But there's one big difference. This start-up was co-founded by two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, who's trying to win his second championship in three years. Curry's Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

In 2015, Curry started Slyce with CEO Bryant Barr, a longtime friend and former hoops teammate at Davidson College. They even attended each other's weddings.

Barr, who studied math and economics at Davidson before attending Stanford Business School, is Slyce's CEO and is setting out to build an automated marketing service that helps brands publish content and reach targeted audiences.

Curry is one of several players on the Warriors taking advantage of the team's location and ties to the start-up world to get involved in emerging technology.

Andre Iguodala, the 6-foot-6 defensive specialist, has backed electronic trading platform Trumid, Arianna Huffington's wellness company Thrive Global and health and beauty start-up Walker & Company. All-star forward Kevin Durant has invested in micro investing app Acorns and food delivery start-up Postmates.

The benefits can be mutual: players create portfolios of investments that could generate returns long after they retire from basketball, while start-ups get enviable help when it comes to promoting and building their brands.