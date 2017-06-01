[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks at HUD's National Homeownership Forum with CNBC's Diana Olick.
[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks at HUD's National Homeownership Forum with CNBC's Diana Olick.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox