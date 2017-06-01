We may see a very unexpected market pullback, expert says

U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday, but investing expert Rene Nourse is looking outside the country for great opportunities.

With many of her clients "very concerned" about what's happening with the Trump administration, she's been increasing exposure to international markets, where the valuations are "much more attractive."

"We are trying to introduce some insurance into their portfolio by providing some cushions, because I think that we may very well see a pullback in this market very unexpectedly," the managing director of Urban Wealth Management said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

Mark Okada, co-founder and chief investment officer at Highland Capital Management, is bullish long-term.

However, he's getting cautious in the short-term because he doesn't think the market should be up as much as it is.

"I see the underpinnings of this market being a little ahead of itself," he said, referring to the pro-growth expectations from Washington.

"Sure, the economy is very strong and the numbers are very good, but there's a lot of things that should be happening from a policy standpoint that just aren't happening," he told "Closing Bell."

