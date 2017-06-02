College grads saddled with loan debt as they enter workforce: Survey Friday, 26 May 2017 | 6:48 AM ET | 03:51

Congratulations, Class of 2017! Sorry, but even though you're done with school, you still have plenty of homework to do.

New grads have a lot of exciting (and intimidating) tasks to navigate all at once: Searching for and starting a new job, while balancing a slew of new bills competing for your limited budget. Never mind the added burden of student loan debt. It's not always easy to figure out what to tackle first, or how to prioritize your goals.

Handling these four to-dos will help you get off to the right start: