A 'diamond planet,' mining the moon and other ways billionaires plan to make a fortune in space

There are many reasons billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are so obsessed with the space race: space tourism, to save humanity, maybe even to have the biggest "toy" in the form of a rocket.

But there is also a fortune to be made out of this world, as highlighted on a recent episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide."

Billionaires are already getting ready to mine the moon for pricey Helium-3, which is rare on Earth, according to NASA, but could theoretically produce enough clean fuel to power the planet.