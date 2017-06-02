Tory Burch sits at the head of a rapidly growing company. There's always a lot to do.

Launched as a small boutique in lower Manhattan in 2004, her namesake fashion business has expanded to more than 200 boutiques throughout North America. Tory Burch clothing and accessories are available at more than 3,000 department and specialty stores around the globe, and in 2016, sales topped $1 billion.

But Burch, who is unapologetically ambitious, also knows the importance of work/life balance.

"I could work long hours," said Burch, speaking at the Vanity Fair Founders Fair in New York City, but "it can really wear out a team, so I have to be aware of that."