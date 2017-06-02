Canada says it wants to resolve Boeing spat, but won't ignore national interests

Canada is hopeful for a resolution to its ongoing spat with Boeing but will not shy away from defending national interests, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan told CNBC on Friday.

"We're very disappointed with the actions Boeing has taken against Bombardier...We believe (Boeing's) position is unfounded," Sajjan said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual meeting of global defense officials.

Ottawa is currently reviewing defense procurements with the U.S. aerospace giant, Sajjan added, which include 18 Boeing Super Hornet jets.

In May, Boeing launched a trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier, alleging the Montreal-based firm receives government subsidies that allow it to sell planes at below-market prices.

Canada's defense policy report on June 7 is expected to shed more details on the country's future investments and purchases, including the proposed Boeing orders.