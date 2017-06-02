Comedian Kathy Griffin contacted by Secret Service after Trump photo, civil rights lawyer says

The U.S. Secret Service has contacted Kathy Griffin after the comedian posted and then removed a gruesome photo depicting President Donald Trump, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom said on Griffin's behalf during a press conference earlier on Friday.

Griffin posed with a replica of a severed and bloodied head that resembled President Donald Trump.

Kathy has retained criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin to represent her, Bloom said.

"Like many edgy works of artistic expression, the photo could be interpreted different ways," said Bloom during the conference. But Bloom said the comedian "never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump. That was never what she intended. She has never threatened or committed an act of violence against anyone."

Griffin removed the post on Tuesday and

shortly afterward.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Kathy Griffin has been contacted by the Secret Service.