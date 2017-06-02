Cramer Remix: Yes, fidget spinners can help you understand stocks   

Despite the Labor Department's Friday jobs report missing estimates, the market still went higher, telling Jim Cramer that Wall Street is really only interested in one key factor.

"It's the same story that we've seen all year, the same one I've been coming with the same one I've been telling you: it's about profits," the "Mad Money" host said. "Yep, corporate earnings have been so positive in 2017 that investors are reluctant to sell because from an asset class perspective, stocks are pretty much the only decent game in town, unless you think that 10-year Treasurys yielding 2 percent are a good place to put some money."

With the market's unfaltering attitude in mind, here are the stocks and events Cramer will be watching next week: On Monday, Cramer's watching Thor Industries, the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer in the country and a stock on which Cramer has been very right and very wrong.

"I'm tempted to believe that Thor has course corrected, but you know what? Here on 'Mad Money,' it's kind of like the NHL. We put companies in the penalty box ... so I'm adopting a wait-and-see approach for Thor," Cramer said of the company's Monday earnings report.

Tuesday brings an earnings report from Dave & Buster's, and Cramer expects terrific earnings from the restaurant and entertainment center company when it reports after the bell. The "Mad Money" host expects Dave & Buster's to announce expansion plans as well.

In most cases, Cramer would not focus on earnings from the wine and spirits giant behind Jack Daniels whiskey, but chatter of Constellation Brands eyeing Brown-Forman as a takeover target caught his eye.

"I think that would be very out of character for Constellation," he said. "Still, it will be a closely listened to [Wednesday's] conference call because of that rumor."

On Thursday, ski resort operator Vail Resorts will report earnings before the bell, and Cramer blessed it as a trade.

"This has been a terrific story for some time," he said. "Vacations have become Facebook rites of passage and Vail's been benefiting from this trend for ages."

Cramer says a selloff is possible on Friday ahead of Fed meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week if the market gets worked up over this Friday's lagging jobs report.

"Remember, most investors and all holders of bank stocks, for heaven's sake, which have been horrendous, want to see the Fed raise rates as a sign of economic health. We're in the odd position of worrying that the Fed might not tighten after this weaker [labor] report that we got this morning. If they do nothing, there will be selling, so why not get out ahead?" Cramer said.