Cramer's lightning round: I'm blessing this chipmaker for a quick trade

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Micron: "It's moved up a lot. I think you've got another 2, 3 [basis] points before people start worrying about more plants coming on, but I'll bless it for a 2, 3-point trade."

Charles River Laboratories: "You make it easy. Even though it's at a 52-week high, [CEO James] Foster delivers. I'm saying buy, buy, buy."

Windstream Holdings: "Don't buy, don't buy, don't buy! Sell, sell sell!"

Diamondback Energy: "You want to buy Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, now Alphabet, not FANG!" [Diamondback Energy's ticker is FANG.]

Advanced Micro Devices: "I think AMD's fine. I mean, I think that the quarter was good. They gave these projections, they weren't as great as people thought. I think it's a good situation."

Radius Health: "I want to see the results. I want to see the results before I feel comfortable saying that you want to buy Radius Health here."

Gilead Sciences: "Did you see when [Golden State Warriors basketball player] Kevin Durant ran right through everybody and did that lay-up? One of the players that he ran right through was Gilead. It just stood there and watched."

