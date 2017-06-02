Early movers: GOOS, LULU, RH, WDAY, AVGO, VMW, KKR, GOOGL, BWLD & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Canada Goose — The maker of outwear and other apparel posted a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter and beat top-line estimates by a wide margin, in its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company.

Lululemon — The athletic apparel maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, as the company saw stronger-than-expected sales of its newer products.

RH — RH earned an adjusted 5 cents per share for its latest quarter, matching forecasts, with revenue for the Restoration Hardware parent also beating forecasts. The high-end furniture retailer cut its annual profit outlook, however, pressuring the stock.

Workday — Workday beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 29 cents per share. The company also beat on the top line. The developer of cloud-based human resources software also raised its full-year revenue targets on an increase in subscribers.

Broadcom — Broadcom reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.69 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $3.50 a share. Revenue also scored a beat. The chipmaker also gave an upbeat current-quarter outlook as demand in its key markets improves.

VMWare — VMWare came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Investors appear to be focusing on smaller profit margins for the maker of virtualization software.

KKR — KKR raised a record $9.3 billion dollars for its new Asia buyout fund. The private-equity firm had initially set a target of $7 billion for the fund.

Alphabet — The company's Waymo self-driving unit is working on developing self-driving trucks. In a statement, Waymo said it saw autonomous trucks eventually taking over longer distance trips in the coming years.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders will vote today to elect directors, amid a fight by Marcato Capital Management's Mick McGuire to elect his own slate to the board of the restaurant chain.

Five Below — Five Below reported quarterly profit of 15 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue for the discount retailer also beat forecasts. The company also gave upbeat current-quarter guidance, and raised its forecast for the full year.

Western Digital — Bloomberg reports that the hard drive maker's CEO, Steve Milligan, will travel to Tokyo next week to meet with Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa about a new offer for Toshiba's memory chip unit.

Zumiez — The action sports apparel retailer lost 18 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share less than the Street had anticipated. It also gave weaker than expected current quarter earnings guidance.