Europe markets seen higher as investors eye data; US to withdraw from Paris deal

Markets in Europe are set to open higher on Friday morning as investors focus on data and as the world digests news that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate change deal.

The FTSE 100 is seen 47 points higher at 7,590, the DAX is set to open up by 81 points at 12,746 and the CAC is seen higher by 38 points at 5,357.

After positive employment and factory growth figures in Europe, investors will be looking at PMI construction data in the U.K. at 09.30 a.m. London time, provisional GDP figures in Greece at 10 a.m. London time and nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. at 1.30 p.m. London time.

Auto and consumer good stocks should be on investors' radar this morning. German authorities have accused Audi of cheating emissions tests with its top-end models, Reuters reported Thursday. Furthermore, Linde and Praxair agreed on Thursday to a $73 billion merger.

Meanwhile, the world is reacting to President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. World leaders refused to re-open negotiations and have told Trump that this decision will harm America's interests.

