When it comes to making a personal business guarantee, Will Beckett has one piece of advice: Don't do it.

The co-founder of the London-based steakhouse company Hawksmoor built the $50-million-a-year restaurant empire without ever putting personal assets on the line. But it was an easier decision for Beckett than other entrepreneurs.

"We didn't guarantee personal assets, because we had none," Beckett said of starting out with several money-losing restaurants at age 26 in 2003 with his best friend, Huw Gott, before striking gold with the Hawksmoor concept. "In retrospect, that was a blessing. I would never now put my family's security on the line to make more money. I used to draw no distinction between my finances and the company's finances. Now I have a very clear line between the two."

Beckett's advice comes at a time when financing has tightened for entrepreneurs. Now to get a loan for an early stage or risky venture, banks often require applicants to make a personal guarantee, or a vow to repay funds with personal cash and/or assets in case of default. The arrangement can be tempting for everyone from restaurateurs to online entrepreneurs, but is risky for borrowers who may be required to put up their primary residences or life savings as collateral. Most entrepreneurs and experts agree that betting the house should be a last resort.

Here are a few ways to protect your personal assets when starting any business.