Here's what it's like to ride on Japan's $12,000-a-ticket luxury train

Trains are often one of the cheaper ways to get from point A to point B, especially if you're traveling abroad.

But for those who prefer to travel in luxury, East Japan Railway Company's Train Suite Shiki-Shima provides a far more upscale experience. With fares costing between $6,700 and $12,000 per ticket for two- to four-day trips, guests can trade in cramped seats and foldaway beds for semi-private suites, hand-crafted meals and daily sightseeing excursions.

The train delivered its first passengers on May 1, traveling from Tokyo to the northern island of Hokkaido, Mashable reports.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima is also highly exclusive: Only 34 passengers can ride per trip, and it's already sold out through March 2018. Due high demand for seats, tickets for April through June of next year will be awarded through a lottery.

Ready to trade in your commuter rail tickets for a more special journey? Here's what it's like to ride on the Train Suite Shiki-Shima:

Guests are greeted by copious gold plating.