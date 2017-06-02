Here's what it's like to ride on Japan's $12,000-a-ticket luxury train

VISIT CNBC.COM

This $12,000 rail ticket will take you on a luxury trip through Japan   

Trains are often one of the cheaper ways to get from point A to point B, especially if you're traveling abroad.

But for those who prefer to travel in luxury, East Japan Railway Company's Train Suite Shiki-Shima provides a far more upscale experience. With fares costing between $6,700 and $12,000 per ticket for two- to four-day trips, guests can trade in cramped seats and foldaway beds for semi-private suites, hand-crafted meals and daily sightseeing excursions.

The train delivered its first passengers on May 1, traveling from Tokyo to the northern island of Hokkaido, Mashable reports.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima is also highly exclusive: Only 34 passengers can ride per trip, and it's already sold out through March 2018. Due high demand for seats, tickets for April through June of next year will be awarded through a lottery.

Ready to trade in your commuter rail tickets for a more special journey? Here's what it's like to ride on the Train Suite Shiki-Shima:

Guests are greeted by copious gold plating.

AFP_O21Y1
STR | AFP | Getty Images

The train is comprised of 10 cars, including a lounge car, dining car and two observation cars, so riders can take in Japan's lush scenery.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima
STR| AFP | Getty Images
Train Suite Shiki-Shima

With only 17 suites available, a lucky 34 customers can ride at a time.

AFP_O21YR
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Even the bathrooms feel more like they belong in a five-star hotel than a cross-country train ride.

AFP_O21YL
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Guests can grab a seat in the lounge car to relax, read, chat or just enjoy the passing scenery.

AFP_O21YK
STR | AFP | Getty Images

In the lounge, visitors can also enjoy live music.

AFP_O21YS
STR | AFP | Getty Images

The dining car features white tablecloths, low lighting and table-side service.

AFP_O21Y2
STR | AFP | Getty Images

