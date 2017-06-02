My No. 1 tip for doing Iceland on the cheap

Iceland is a hot spot for travelers these days. More than 1.7 million people from around the world visited in 2016, a 40 percent increase from 2015.

But the land of the northern lights and natural hot springs is far from cheap.

Even the basics are pricey — a sit down meal will set you back $20 to $40 and a beer typically starts around $7. But what can really put a dent in your wallet are the excursions and day trips.

A popular way to see Iceland is to take a guided tour, whether on a bus, boat, helicopter, ATV or snowmobile. Unless you're doing a standard bus tour with dozens of other tourists, expect to shell out anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to a grand per excursion.