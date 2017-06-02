How to update your Twitter privacy settings

Twitter thinks it knows a lot about you...but it's not always right 6 Hours Ago | 01:29

In May, Twitter announced some changes coming to its data controls and privacy policy. Going forward, users can opt out of tracking and have a say in how their personal data are shared.

Users are now able to correct any mistakes in the way Twitter has you categorized, so you can help the company — and its advertisers — out by deselecting categories that don't apply to you. The changes also allow Twitter to serve you ads that are more targeted to your demographic.

CNBC's Eric Chemi checked out the changes to Twitter's policy by looking at the accounts of some of CNBC's on-air talent.

Here's how to see who Twitter thinks you are, and how to opt out if you don't want to be tracked or receive targeted advertising.

Using the iPhone Twitter app, click the gear symbol and click "Settings and privacy."