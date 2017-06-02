Self-made millionaire: Get an internship and don't worry about the money

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Self-made millionaire Sidney Torres has some blunt advice for young people entering the workforce: "Start from the bottom. Don't let your ego get in the way."

When you're starting your career, whether out of high school or college, "intern in the industry you want to be in," he tells CNBC. "Don't worry about what you're getting paid."

Torres, who dropped out of college after a month to pursue a career in the music industry, did just that: He started from the bottom at a radio station in Baton Rouge. It was a good way of getting his foot in the door, he tells CNBC, and it led to the opportunity to work as Lenny Kravitz's personal assistant.